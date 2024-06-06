I refuse to be branded as the worst inmate, says Thabo Bester

Convicted killer and rapist Thabo Bester says his confidentiality is compromised in prison, in a rant, he asked for the death sentence in order to end the case and his suffering.

Bester, his girlfriend, disgraced Dr Nandipha Magudumana, and seven accused appeared in the Free State High Court on Wednesday for a pre-trial hearing over Bester’s brazen escape case. The proceedings were postponed in February due to some of the accused changing their legal representatives. They face a string of charges, including helping Bester fake his death in a fire to escape from the Mangaung Correctional facility which was run by G4S private security in May 2022.

Bester is now incarcerated at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility where he is serving a life sentence on two counts of rape and a count of murder. On Wednesday, the court heard that Bester is getting new lawyers, his fifth legal team since his arrest. Bester is expected to appoint new legal representatives as his previous legal team lodged an application to withdraw as his attorney on record. Bester complained that the clothes he was wearing in court had to be bought while his expensive branded clothes are kept by Correctional Services.

He told the court that he refused to be branded as the “worst inmate in the country”. “I am not the worst inmate in this country, I don’t have the highest counts. I have three counts but I am the most popular inmate in this country for no reason because of the political issues that I have in my personal capacity that have nothing to do with these legal proceedings,” said Bester.

He told the court that his co-accused are innocent, which is when Magudumane broke down and cried, as Bester continued with his rant. “I feel it is unfair for these people sitting here, my so called co-accused to be in court when I know very well they have nothing to do with this, when I know very well that they were not present in any of these issues that are here. “The people who are protected by the investigating team are clearly known.

“I have more than enough evidence to prove that this thing is much more than just average people working at G4S who just decided to release me. “It is highly impossible to do that without political power with other high offices involved in this issue,” said Bester. He said he has been treated badly and finds it difficult to consult with his legal team, citing that the telephones are bugged and the information can be used against him.

“I have been out in South Africa living my life for a year. I have not violated any human but I am treated inhumanely, even in the legal fraternity, your honour, it is very difficult for me to appoint an attorney. “An attorney will cancel a brief on the basis that they don’t want to be associated with me because the media will attack them. “I’ve had five counsel who told me that they would love to be on my case, but they would want to be in the background fearing the media would destroy them and that the State would not give them any work. Is that how I should be treated when I am standing trial? Is that equal to any other person who is standing trial?” Bester asked.

He asked for the death sentence. Thabo Bester asking for a death sentence to be imposed on him pic.twitter.com/T8rbLlf26q — Shonny (@Shonny_SA) June 5, 2024 “You honour, I think this is a broken man. It tears me apart to see these people knowing very well that they are suffering for something they know nothing about.

“I request that the public, if they are so convinced and the prosecution is so convinced that I am the waste of the people’s lives, a death sentence be given as a petition ... the public sign the petition then I am given a death sentence ... immediately I will agree to it to end this matter,” said Bester. He also complained that he had been up since 2am, his feet are chained and he can barely feel them. Magudumana continued crying while Bester ranted.