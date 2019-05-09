Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – "Although there has only been a small difference in my family’s life, the hope that a vote can effect change still lives in me.” So said 85-year-old Macassar resident Getrut November as she limped into Marvin Park Primary School with a smile to make her mark.

She believes the party that she has been voting for since 1994 has more to offer the coming generations and will improve her family’s living conditions.

She was supposed to vote from home as a special voter, but wanted to vote with her son yesterday.

“I decided to be loyal to this party because I believe all the parties are not perfect, they have their ups and downs. Rather I vote for what I know rather than start something that I don’t know about and am not certain of.”

November said she was disappointed to see the vast majority of voters were elderly people, and very few were youths.

“Young people are always at the frontline when it comes to protests, so I was expecting them to be visible here, too. They need to fight the right way for their education, unemployment, housing and against gang violence, which is rife here,” she said.

In neighbouring Khayelitsha there was a high voter turnout, and enthusiastic Site B voters kept on coming in large numbers.

Among the residents voting at Sosebenza Primary School was Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF) chairman Ndithini Tyhido who has lived in the area since 1987, but has since seen little development.

“I voted today for decent living conditions for people living in old informal settlements and areas in the Western Cape.

"There is an area here called BM section that has no access roads or house numbers. Another area of concern and close to my heart is Taiwan (in Site C), which is one of the oldest Cape Town informal settlements.

"It has been there for about 30 years, but people still don’t have proper flush toilets and live on a wetland. I hope this election will make sure those forgotten areas in the DA-run city will be improved,” he said.

Tyhido also raised the issue of Khayelitsha having inadequate street lighting and a shortage of CCTV cameras, with some not functioning.

“We were shocked to see in the papers the City’s shocking attitude about street lighting, claiming that Khayelitsha residents must go to their councillors.

"In essence meaning go to your ANC because all the wards here are ANC-led. Therefore the ­people must be serviced by the ANC. We viewed this as a punishment.”

Cape Times