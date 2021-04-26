I want to die in District 6, says Shariefa Khan as she celebrates her 100th birthday

Cape Town - A two-day celebration filled with laughter, prayer and reminiscing on fond memories was held for Shariefa Khan, District Six’s oldest living land claimant, who could not contain her emotions as she turned a century old on Sunday.

Khan was showered with love by her family and relatives with gifts, a photo shoot and dinner to celebrate her 100th birthday.

At least 70 relatives attended the dinner held in Cravenby Estate on Saturday night.

Seated in a wheelchair with purple and gold balloons behind her and flowers on her lap Khan, also fondly known as “Mama” was filled with joy as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren surrounded her.

Khan lived with her husband, Dawood, and six children in the Bailey Flats in Hanover Street, close to the Avalon Bioscope where they also owned Bombay Café, famous for its Indian and Cape Malay cuisine.

The family was forced to move to Rylands, along with tens of thousands of District Six residents who had to find homes on the newly formed Cape Flats.

“No one will ever understand how painful it is to stand on a patch of waste ground where your house once was. I want to die in District Six, it’s my last wish.

““e cannot forget the pain, anguish, dehumanisation, deprivation and degeneration which the forced removals brought upon us. Now in my old age, I still remember the pain of seeing how our homes were bulldozed and the day my husband had to put up a sign in the shop window saying it would be closing down,” said Khan.

Her 68-year-old daughter Nadiema said they were grateful to still have her in their lives.

