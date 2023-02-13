‘I was ready to give up’: good Samaritans help UCT student clear debt

Cape Town – A UCT third-year law student has thanked good Samaritans who have donated more than R80 000 towards her university debt, making it possible for her to register for the 2023 academic year. Joe-Dean Roberts said she was ready to give up on her dream of completing her law degree, as she did not have any means to clear her student debt.

The 23 year old said she was unable to register for the 2023 academic year due to student debt accrued in 2022. “I decided to write a Facebook post sharing my story. At this point I had no Backabuddy. “A family friend told me about Backabuddy, because Facebook didn’t do much in the beginning, people were just sharing the post.

“After creating the Backabuddy, I shared it with some close friends overseas and they assisted in sharing as well. “I was really in a desperate place because I do not qualify for loans as my mother has passed on. “The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) doesn’t fund me because I already have a degree and they do not fund second degrees,” she said.

“I am from a little community in Cape Town called Westlake. I am one of the first people in my community to attend UCT and to graduate. “I am also the first in my family to obtain a degree. “So this is important to me and I know that finishing up my law degree will open up many doors for me so that I may improve the lives of my two younger brothers.”

Through her Backabuddy profile, Roberts raised R87 000, more than her target of R80 000. “I was ready to give up on the dream of completing my LLB. “However, I made a promise to myself, my late mother and my younger siblings that I will one day obtain a law degree.