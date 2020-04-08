I would do it all again, says Parow man after appearing in court over 'fake news'

Cape Town – Hours after being released on warning for spreading fake news, Stephen Birch said he would do it again as he believed he was “protecting lives”. Birch, of Parow, was arrested and charged under the Disaster Management Act for publishing a statement “with the intention to deceive any other person about measures by the government to address Covid-19”, the police said. This was after he shared a video of himself with an earbud up his nose, alleging swabs used in Covid-19 testing were contaminated. He appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court yesterday, where he was released on warning. He is due back in court on July 14. “The magistrate released me on warning. I am not allowed to give any comment, my lawyers said I cannot talk to the media. But I am saying if I had the choice of doing it again, I would.

“The bottom line is I was interested in saving lives. The actions I took were in that interest, and that is it. I will not go back on my actions, and that is what I believe.”

The regulation Birch is charged under prohibits people from sharing or creating fake news that could deceive others about what measures are being taken by the government in dealing with Covid-19.

The Department of Health strongly condemned Birch’s video, and said the information shared was inaccurate.

Both the ANC and the DA welcomed Birch’s arrest, saying they hoped it sent a strong message to those creating and sharing fake news.

The ANC said: “We are gratified the SAPS acted so efficiently. Messages such as this one sent out by this person are irresponsible and tantamount to treason.

“These sorts of messages also undermine the government’s plans to test the nation for Covid-19. We hope that his arrest and court appearance will act as a warning to others.”

The DA said: “This is a victory in the fight against disinformation, which has marred screening and testing programmes in various communities.

"With reports surfacing that many people are refusing to get tested, saying that the swabs used to test for the coronavirus are contaminated.”

