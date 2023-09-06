Icasa sets national elections draft regulations

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) is set to publish the national elections draft regulations next month. This is according to Icasa chief executive Tshiamo Maluleka-Disemelo who briefed the communications portfolio committee on Tuesday.

Malulaka-Disemelo said Icasa has been in consultations with the SABC and Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) of South Africa, who have raised their concerns and comments. “I must also indicate to you that the engagements are not done, those are continuous in nature, because of the nature of the elections that we are dealing with and with the introduction of the independent candidates. “We are updating the draft regulations. We are now aiming to publish the draft regulations in October 2023.

In addition, we have developed the explanatory memorandum that also is now in a position of being vetted legally, so that we make sure that all is in order. Provincial consultations are also ensuing and they will start from October to November. “We are now on track with October to December milestones. There's a lot of work that's been done. This presentation is quite lean. It may not give you that assurance, but we want to assure you today that we are on track,” she said. Icasa’s acting chairperson Yolisa Kedama said once the draft regulations are published, it will be open for public consultation.