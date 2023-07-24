Iconic anti-apartheid film screened in 4K restored version

As part of the 44th Durban International Film Festival, a 4K restored version of the iconic anti-apartheid film Mapantsula presented by the Centre for Creative Arts at the University of KwaZulu-Natal kicked off a nationwide screening premiere. Mapantsula premiered at selected Ster-Kinekor cinemas in Durban, Cape Town and Joburg on Sunday.

Mapantsula is widely considered the first true anti-apartheid film, and upon its premiere at the 1988 Cannes Film Festival, it opened to massive critical acclaim and praise for its artistic value and its efforts in raising awareness of the South African liberation Struggle. Mapantsula had a massive impact on political cinema, pop culture, bringing African cinema to the forefront of industry conversations. However, in its original form, it was banned from release in South Africa, and as a result, the main audience the film was made for, the majority, were never able to watch it.

Durban Film Festival manager Andrea Voges said Mapantsula was not just a movie; it was a cultural touchstone that told the story of a nation's Struggle against apartheid. The film follows the story of Panic, a gangster who only looks out for himself until he is confronted with systematic abuse and has to decide whether or not to stand up against it and fight the system. The lead actress in Mapantsula, Dr Thembi Mtshali-Jones said: “This moment is full circle and emotional.

I threw myself into the role of Pat on Mapantsula as a young actress in my first feature film. “I told a story and set it out into the universe, it was for a time such as this that this movie comes back home. “We shot ‘Mapantsula’ at great risk, as artists, and as a result of the then apartheid laws and government, the movie was never shown in South Africa.

“For it to be shown on home soil is not only a dream come true for me, it's also a movie that holds up the baton of victory for a freedom we fought for, and our heroes such as Nelson Mandela were willing to die for. Welcome home Mapantsula.” While director Oliver Schmitz added: “I am delighted that ‘Mapantsula’ is finally being seen in South Africa the way it should have been 35 years ago. “‘Mapantsula’ was made against all odds by brave actors and a team. We celebrate and honour those who are no longer here but who will never be forgotten. First and foremost, we honour Thomas Matsobane Mogotlane, Dolly Rathebe, Lloyd Lelosa, Nana Coyote Motijoane, and Mesh Mapetla. We are proud to have worked together, and we are proud of our achievement.”