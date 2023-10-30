Icosa expels 4 members accused of establishing new party

The leadership of the Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa (Icosa) party have terminated the memberships of four individuals, citing their alleged establishment of a new political party as a violation of its rules. According to a letter addressed to the four party members in question –Vlancio Donson, Nigel Everts, Gregory Gosling and Damian Esau – they had breached the party’s constitution.

“It has come to our attention that you have established another political organisation and have been involved with this organisation since June 2, 2023. This letter is a formal notice of your termination as a member of Icosa due to your association with another political organisation which is in breach of our constitution. “You are hereby advised to cease immediately with all activities in Icosa,” the letter read. The party’s deputy chairperson, Benjamin Marsala, said they were informed about the new political party by other members.

“Vlancio and Nigel have made themselves guilty of gross insubordination according to our constitution. “The constitution is very clear regarding members who form or join another political party. If a member joins or forms another political party their membership terminates immediately. We also found that there are two members that were involved in forming the political party. Their memberships were also terminated,” he said. While Everts, Gosling and Esau declined to comment, Donson denied claims of being part of another political party. He accused the party’s interim leader, Davie Kamfer, of wanting to remove him.

“The party (in question) is not my party, and I help lots of other parties. Kamfer is making it up, my name is not there. He just needs something to remove me,” said Donson. Donson, who was suspended from the party earlier this month, also said that his suspension had been dismissed.

“Mr Kamfer is not the party leader or the provincial chairperson. The national executive committee of Icosa said the suspension was unlawful. I am a member in good standing,” he said. However, Kamfer dismissed Donson’s claims. “He was involved in forming a new party. I am not looking to remove him.