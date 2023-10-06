Icosa suspends convicted rapist Donson and his son for serious misconduct

The Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa (Icosa) has suspended its provincial leader, Jeffrey Donson, citing serious misconduct and bringing the party name into disrepute. Donson’s son, Vlancio Donson, who is the deputy mayor in the Oudtshoorn Municipality, was also suspended.

The party has alleged Donson, who is the current mayor of the embattled Kannaland Municipality, has contributed to the party’s decline in the province as “people did not want to be associated with a convicted rapist”. Donson's appointment as mayor drew sharp criticism over his conviction of the statutory rape and indecent assault of a 15-year-old girl in 2008. As part of their suspension, they are prohibited from participating in any party activities pending the outcome of a disciplinary hearing.

In the suspension letter by the party’s provincial leader, Dawid Kamfer, Donson and his son are accused of breaching the party’s constitution. “I regret to inform you that this letter confirms that you have been placed under suspension for serious misconduct and sowing discord within Icosa, of which is not in alignment with the constitution of the party. Such actions do not positively add value to the advancement and growth of the party.

“As well as unconstitutionally abusing your authority to sow discord and confusion within the party,” the letter read. They have been given until 5pm today to respond. Jeffrey Donson would only say that the NEC meeting is only happening at the weekend. While Vlancio Donson on Thursday said he would challenge the suspension.

“(Kamfer) does not have the authority to suspend any senior leader. That is illegal. Two weeks ago they raised a number of issues. We said we will have a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to address their concerns. He says I have brought the party name into disrepute and I abuse my power. I will respond and ask questions on how I did these things,” he said. Icosa provincial chairperson Benjamin Marsala said they welcomed the suspension. “For years members of Icosa have been calling for the expulsion of convicted rapist Jeffrey Donson. Arrogant in his ways and abusing members’ funds to go to court just to stay in power. Kannaland members are rising up and Calitzdorp members are saying enough is enough. We are saying viva to provincial leaders for finally rising up and listening to our cries. Now we can work, and as a united front we can bring change. It is not only Kannaland that has stood up against Jeffrey Donson and his son, but the majority of Western Cape Icosa,” he said.