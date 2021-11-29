Ida’s Valley Nature Area temporarily closed for summer initiation schools

CAPE TOWN - The Stellenbosch municipality is appealing to residents not to enter the Ida’s Valley Nature Area as it is being used by the Basotho and Hlubi tribes for their annual summer initiation schools. The municipality said the nature area is temporarily closed, except for cyclists, who are allowed to cycle through. Cyclists will be permitted to use the old tar road (Old Stellenbosch Road).

The Nature Area will reopen to the public on January 7. “These are registered initiation schools that have received permission from the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport to begin with their summer initiation season,” the municipality said. “The municipality respects all cultures and sacred cultural activities and takes great pride in being home to a diverse community. The municipality calls on all residents to respect the customary practice of initiation and not to enter the area during this time. Prior arrangements must be made if anyone wishes to enter the area.