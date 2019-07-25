About 50 residents took to the streets in Idas Valley, Stellenbosch, to protest a GAP housing development. Photo: Dominic Adriaanse

Cape Town – Housing provision was at the centre of a two-week protest in Stellenbosch as residents disputed the municipality's decision to make land available for GAP and not low-income housing. Idas Valley residents last week brought development to a standstill in Stellenbosch, with about 50 residents taking to the streets. They repeated the protest this week.

The area’s Housing Forum spokesperson, Sherileen Phillips, said residents were promised IDP housing, but were angered when they found out GAP housing was being developed.

“In a meeting we stated that the community had in 2009 helped to identify the land for IDP housing. This land is now being used for GAP housing.

"We made it clear that no development would continue until the municipality gave us a clear plan on how it would address our housing issues,” she said.

Phillips said a number of backyarders had been waiting for 40 years for housing.

Provincial SA Human Rights Commissioner Chris Nissen said he was contacted by residents on Sunday.

“The community was ready to shut down construction and we intervened, calling for a meeting with the mayor, Gesie van Deventer, to address their concerns.

"There needs to be a clear plan. Stellenbosch is home to half of South Africa’s richest citizens, while simultaneously being home to some of the country’s most impoverished communities,” Nissen said.

Stellenbosch Municipality spokesperson Stuart Grobbelaar said Van Deventer had responded to an Idas Valley Housing Forum memorandum following the protest.

“The mayor, deputy mayor, municipal manager, director of planning and economic development, and Commissioner Nissen held a successful meeting with community representatives on Monday, and a way forward was agreed on.

"The mayor also visited the building site to personally share this news with the small group of residents who had gathered at the site,” he said.

Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said: “ Members of Public Order Police and other law enforcement agencies monitored the situation after a group of 50 people participated in protest actions without any violence in Ida Valley's new development on Monday at about 7am.

"No arrests were made and no injuries were reported during the protests.”

Cape Times