Cape Town – The City of Cape Town has encouraged property owners in the Bo-Kaap, and interested and affected parties, to participate in the hearings for the proposed Heritage Protection Overlay Zone for the area. The hearings are scheduled for Saturday in the Banqueting Hall on the 5th floor of Cape Town Civic Centre, 12 Hertzog Boulevard.

Representatives from industry will make submissions from 10am; representatives from community-based organisations will make submissions from 2pm.

The public participation process is in its third week. The closing date for submissions and comments is February 22.

The proposed zone extends to the Table Mountain National Park and includes the northern green verges to the north-west of Strand Street, and Buitengracht Street between the intersections with Carisbrook and Strand streets.

Mayor Dan Plato encouraged everyone interested in the protection of Bo-Kaap’s heritage to familiarise themselves with the effect the zone will have on developments, restorations and the maintenance and alteration of properties.

The proposal to include Bo-Kaap is aimed at conserving the neighbourhood’s historical character and way of life by managing development in a sustainable and considered manner.

Mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment Marian Nieuwoudt said: “This is the ideal opportunity to present comments, to make proposals and bring concerns to our attention.”

All land units within the city have a base zoning that determines what the land can be used for and how the land may be developed.

Such a zone sets additional development rules above the provisions of a base zoning. Therefore, development applications for properties within such a zone are assessed more critically, with additional focus on the effect the development proposal will have on the heritage value of the building and site and the area at large.

“At least 615 properties in Bo-Kaap will be affected. The main purpose of an HPOZ is to prevent inappropriate development and alterations within an area of significant heritage value.”

Those who want to participate in the hearings are requested to confirm their attendance by sending an email to [email protected]

The guideline document is available at www.capetown.gov.za/haveyoursay and provides information about the history of Bo-Kaap, the purpose of the zone, heritage principles, how the proposed zone will be implemented and managed, and implications to property owners and potential developers.

Objections and comments, with reasons, may be submitted before or on February 22 by e-mail to [email protected], online at www.capetown.gov.za/haveyoursay or by visiting the Metro Office or Table Bay District Planning Office.

