IEC leak ‘not a security breach’

The Electoral Commission (IEC) says dismissing the employee implicated in the leaking of the ANC and uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) candidate lists demonstrates its commitment to transparency and accountability. The IEC said the employee from one of its local offices had rights to access the system and reports but was not authorised to distribute or circulate the information.

While the motive for leaking the lists will be pursued as part of the ongoing investigation, IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said any behaviour that violated the body’s code of conduct or undermined the credibility of the organisation could not be tolerated. “While this incident is regrettable, our actions demonstrate our commitment to transparency and accountability. The Electoral Commission maintains the highest level of integrity, ethics, and professionalism. The Electoral Commission reiterates its commitment and readiness to deliver a credible 2024 national and provincial elections,” said Mamabolo. The ANC said: “We are pleased to learn that this was not a result of a security breach, but rather the neglectful conduct of an individual. The conduct of the implicated official has jeopardised the personal details of all the individuals on our candidate list. We urge all the appropriate authorities to swiftly address this matter. The ANC reiterates our full confidence in the IEC to deliver yet another free, fair election.”