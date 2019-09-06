Western Cape IEC head Courtney Sampson Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – For the first time, the Community Policing Forum (CPF) election process will be endorsed by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) in the Western Cape this year . This is to ensure legitimacy, order, fair democratic elections and the credibility of the results.

Previously, the annual general meeting (AGM) was reported to be filled with people who were not active in community safety.

IEC provincial commissioner Courtney Sampson said: “We are privileged to be part of this process. We can see there’s a need for us to stand where we are as communities.

‘‘We all deserve to live in, and our children deserve to grow up in, a safe and secure environment.

‘‘The CPFs are one of those things that have been placed in the democratic South Africa to make it possible for people to work together and deal with crime.”

Sampson said that there was a lot of righteous anger in communities, and it was not advisable to be pointing fingers and playing the blame game. Rather, people had to work together.

“The communities that are going to be involved in this process have a right to determine who they want their representatives to be.

‘‘As the IEC, we’ll do our best to ensure the way the process is presented to the people by creating an environment of peace, safety and security,” she said.

The CPFs’ AGM directives and guidelines were officially launched yesterday by Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz, deputy provincial police commissioner Mpumelelo Manci and Sampson.

The signing of the directives marked the official beginning of the CPF elections to be held at AGMs across the province between this month and December.

Fritz said: “CPFs play an important role in facilitating the National Anti-Gang Strategy, the White Paper on Policing, the White Paper on Safety and Security and the Violence Prevention Strategy.

“Ultimately, they must bridge the gap between communities and local police.”

Cape Times