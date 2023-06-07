If it looks too good to be true, it is: Beware IEC job scam ads

Cape Town - As the Electoral Commission (IEC) continued its recruitment process for fixed-term contract staff, the public have been cautioned about fake job ads circulating online. IEC provincial electoral officer, Michael Hendrickse, warned applicants “not to fall victim to scams and fake job advertisements circulating online”.

“The Electoral Commission is aware that social media platforms are used by scammers to take advantage of job seekers. “Applicants must be cautious before sharing their personal details online – double check the website address to make sure it is the official website address of the IEC,” he said. The IEC said it did not use recruitment agencies or political parties to recruit on its behalf.

There was also no admin fee or any cost when applying to work for the IEC. Emailed, faxed or hand delivered applications would also not be accepted. As the IEC advised, its online recruitment was two-step process.

“First create your profile on the IEC official website. After that you will see which positions are being advertised and, only then you can apply for the position(s) online.” The legitimate application process was as follows: 1. Applicants must first create their profile on the IEC official website. This includes uploading/updating their CVs and supporting documents online – there is a how-to guide.

2. Applicants must be registered voters - To register as a voter and to check your voter registration status, go to www.elections.org or simply check your status by sending your ID Number to 31820 at a cost of R1.00 per SMS 3. Applicants will only be able to submit their applications once an online profile is created 4. Applicants must have a valid SARS tax number (go to https://www.sars.gov.za/)

5. Applicants must check the IEC website regularly to see which positions are being advertised (https://www.elections.org.za/pw/About-Us/BrowseJobs) 6. Applicants must check the minimum requirements for each position carefully and only apply for positions when they meet the requirements 7. Priority will be given to applicants who have completed the training modules online which can be found at (https://elearning.elections.org.za/login/index.php)