Kelly Petersen

Many heroes of the Struggle fought long and hard to ensure that I, as a 19-year-old woman from Manenberg, can enjoy the right to vote just like everyone else in the country. Growing up on the Cape Flats, I have lived the challenges that many young people face.

I have dodged bullets on the way to school, run from older boys who threatened me in the street, seen my best friend suffer after her father was killed in gang crossfire, had to drink dirty water during the drought and walk through garbage to play.

I often wondered why no one was doing anything to change this. Now I am finally old enough to vote for someone, and I hope they will listen to the challenges girls face and make changes in my community and around the country.

I completed matric in 2017 and since then I have worked with BRAVE (www.brave-girl.org) to inspire girls in my community. I can relate to the obstacles we experience each day to be safe, not get pregnant, avoid gangs, finish school and just be a girl.

I meet with girls twice a week to motivate and inspire them to look after themselves. I want these girls to be heard, and to speak up if something is bothering them. They should know that they do not have to feel afraid to talk.

We are here to listen and to give advice on how to handle situations.

I feel it’s important for me as a leader and South African to teach these girls what is right and wrong.

I usually talk about how and what we can do as girls to better our community, and about daily issues we have to deal with to make our community better.

We as the leaders also get the support of many great women we meet, but it’s up to us as women to make that change.

This election should be a reminder that every right comes with a responsibility. We must educate ourselves, stay involved and always, always defend this democracy and the Constitution, no matter which political party is in power.

I’m proud to vote for the first time and I’m proud to be a South African, and I hope my vote will make a difference for girls and for everyone.

But no matter who wins, I will continue to work to help my community and girls to get a better education, stay safe and become voters themselves.

CAPE TIMES