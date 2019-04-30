Picture: kat wilcox/Pexels

Police have launched an investigation into the death of a 30-year-old man identified as Monwabise Mtongeni who was electrocuted in Thembalethu. He was allegedly illegally tampering with municipal electrical infrastructure.

Mtongeni received an electrical shock in Zone8 at around 2pm last Thursday and later died in hospital.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the Thembalethu SAPS had opened an inquest docket for investigation.

“It is alleged that the deceased tampered with an electric transmitter that is estimated to be worth about R700000, by trying to establish an illegal connection.

“While tampering with the connection, he was shocked due to the live electric current. He was transported to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The George municipality has also opened a case of interfering with electrical apparatus.”

Municipal spokesperson Chantel Edwards-Klose said this was the second person to be electrocuted due to illegal tampering in the past 12 months.

“In August last year a man was killed while trying to run a wire across a ravine from New Dawn Park, Pacaltsdorp, to the informal settlement All Bricks in Thembalethu.

“At the Zone 8 incident, it would appear that the deceased attempted to operate and tamper with the high voltage fuse links protecting the transformer.

“He seems to have used two wattle poles tied together with wire to operate the fuse links - an extremely dangerous act that ultimately led to his death. This particular area in Thembalethu is hamstrung by illegal connections, making the electricity supplies to legal consumers unreliable.”

Edwards-Klose said attempts by the municipality to clamp down on the illegal connections had been relatively unsuccessful.

“The municipality strongly condemns such illegal connections as they not only pose a risk to the life of the person attempting the connection, but are also of extreme danger to any child, adult or animal in the area.

“Illegal electricity connections draw more electricity from the network than anticipated, which causes power failures and inconveniences to law-abiding, paying customers.

“Communities must be alert to the basics of safe electricity usage and the risks associated with electricity theft, meter tampering, bypassing and illegal connections.

“The public is once again urged to come forward to report incidents of illegal connections, especially while they are being done,” she added.

To report tampering or electricity theft to George Protection Service Offices during work hours contact 0448016350 or use the after-hours number at 0448016300.

CAPE TIMES