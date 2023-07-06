Illegal mining thought to be behind Boksburg gas leak that left 17 people dead

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has sent his condolences to the families of the Boksburg gas leak that has so far claimed at least 17 lives. About 12 other people were taken to hospital, with one in a critical condition following the leak on Wednesday night.

Police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said three children were also among the dead, and inquest dockets had been opened for further investigation. It is alleged that nitrate oxide leaked from the gas cylinder and poisoned the community of Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg. According to Lesufi, preliminary investigations showed that the nitrate oxide was being used by illegal miners in the area to extrapolate what is perceived to be gold from the soil in the informal settlement.

The gas leak comes seven months after a tanker explosion in Boksburg claimed the lives of 41 people. “On behalf of the Gauteng provincial government, I wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. “We are confident that the investigations led by the police will assist us to get to the bottom of this senseless loss of life, so we can go back to the affected families and explain what happened,” said Lesufi.