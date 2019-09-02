File picture: AP Photo/Kevin Anderson

Cape Town – Illegal traders remain a force to be reckoned with and, as with most aspects of modern life, wildlife crime is moving online at a rapid pace. Following the conclusion of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) in Geneva at the weekend, there will be greater support to enable CITES Management Authorities to ensure that wildlife trade is sustainable, legal and traceable, according to CITES secretary-general, Ivonne Higuero.

Addressing the parties, Higuero said: “You adopted decisions on strengthening enforcement efforts for tortoises and freshwater turtles. You will also support efforts to tackle illegal trade in the sub-regions of West and Central Africa.

"This illegal trade affects elephant ivory and species such as pangolins, parrots and rosewood.

“Another important decision was to establish the CITES Big Cat Task Force with a mandate to improve enforcement, tackle illegal trade and promote collaboration on conserving tigers, lions, cheetahs, jaguars and leopards,” Higuero said.

Three proposals to include 18 additional species of sharks and rays on Appendix II of CITES have also officially been adopted.

Put forward by a record number of parties, the proposals gained overwhelming support, bringing in a new set of commercially valuable and internationally traded marine species to the CITES appendices.

A highly-anticipated discussion on rosewood trees had centred on the exemption of musical instruments from CITES controls. Since 2016, the CITES parties have considered the appropriateness of exempting rosewood musical instruments and other finished items from CITES control.

Higuero said: “During three years of thoughtful discussions, CITES parties needed to analyse the different kinds of commercial trade that had significant impact on the sustainability of the rosewood species.

"In classic CITES style, parties demonstrated again their shared spirit to find solutions for the most effective implementation of the convention’s regulations, and as a result they have agreed to exempt rosewood musical instruments.”

Humane Society International welcomed the fact that 139 wild animal species received protections against unsustainable international trade. Nine species received increased protections and 130 won protections for the first time.

Humane Society International president Jeffrey Flocken said: “The world is waking up to the reality that we are at a turning point for saving our planet’s wildlife.

"Thankfully, the countries of the planet seem to be shifting their focus from exploiting animals to protecting them.”

