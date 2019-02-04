The police's vigilance paid off when they discovered a number of tools which could be used to break into houses and cars in the vehicle that made an illegal U-turn. Photo: City of Cape Town

Cape Town – An illegal U-turn has resulted in a one-way trip to police custody for a group of suspected criminals. Metro Police officers who spotted the traffic offence in Sea Point on Friday also noticed that the number plate on the VW Polo matched that of a vehicle reported to be involved in housebreakings, the City of Cape Town said in a statement on Monday.

Officers stopped the driver of the Polo, as well as a second vehicle that they suspected was with the Polo.

"Their vigilance paid off when they discovered a number of tools which could be used to break into houses and cars. Four suspects, aged between 32 and 42, were arrested and detained at the Sea Point SAPS," the City added.

"Once there, a fingerprint check revealed that two of the suspects were wanted in Durban for the theft of a motor vehicle."

Cape Times