'I’m sorry' - Steve Hofmeyr to settle R100k fine over LGBTQIA+ comments

Cape Town - Controversial Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr has agreed to pay a R100 000 fine over comments he made about the LGBTQIA+ community in April last year. The case stems from the singer’s social media statements, in which he said to his followers that the LGBTQIA+ acronym includes those who engage in bestiality, and that the LGBTQIA+ community is in support of “grooming” children.

The fine agreement was reached between the two applicants –the South African Human Rights Commission and OUT, an LGBTQIA+ non-profit organisation – in the Gqeberha High Court, sitting as the Equality Court on Monday. The fine will be paid to OUT. The SAHRC had ordered Hofmeyr to apologise, charging the statements amounted to hate speech.

They also referred the matter to the court. Hofmeyr apologised to the LGBTQIA+ community in a statement on his social media this week. “I made a comment about the LGBTQ+ community that caused a lot of upset in many circles ... I regret the hurt and offence caused as a result of the comments and apologise unconditionally to members of the LGBTQ+ community as well as any other member of public that was offended by my comments,” he said.

Spokesperson for non-profit human rights organisation, Triangle Project, Ling Sheperd, said time will tell if Hofmeyr would “learn from his mistakes”. “He may have apologised and paid compensation for his discriminatory words, but only time will tell if he will re-learn and change. Many would say he wants to get this over and done with,” Sheperd said. The full story will be in the Cape Times on Wednesday.