Cape Town – Preparations for the Imam Abdullah Haron Education Trust Golf Day are well under way, and companies as well as individuals have been encouraged to participate in the event, aimed at raising funds for pupils’ and students’ education. The trust provides financial support for early childhood development education programmes, mathematics and science tuition and runs a bursary programme for tertiary education.

This year, 30 bursaries worth R10 000 each will be awarded to successful applicants.

To raise funds for this, the trust has organised the golf day, which is planned for April 1.

Volunteer Ishraaf Mia said anyone could participate in the event. “Everything’s coming together; we are excited.”

The event is to take place at the Royal Cape Golf Club. Tee off is from 12.28pm and costs R12 500 per fourball. Registration starts at 10.30am.

Sponsorship opportunities, which include advertising rights, are: golf shirts - R12 000, watering holes (1st/10th) - R6 000, putting area - R3 000, halfway house - R3 000; prize-giving dinner - R10 000, prize-giving beverages - R3 500, and prizes - R6 000 (or prizes can be provided: four sets of four, two sets of two).

The trust has public benefit organisation status, and all donations by companies or individuals are tax exempt. Since the trust was launched in 2005, bursaries totalling more than R2.7 million in value have been handed to 385 students.

Banking details are: IMAM ABDULLAH HARON EDUCATION TRUST. First National Bank BRANCH: Rondebosch, branch code: 201509, account number: 62090118318.

For further information, contact Mia: [email protected] or 083 788 2633.

