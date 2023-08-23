Imbizo beckons as minibus taxi talks resume

The Minibus Taxi Task Team (MBTTT) is expected to have the final inputs over revised terms of reference in their agreement, signed by the end of this week. It has also agreed on a three-day imbizo to separate critical points for immediate discussion from longer-term issues to be addressed.

This was the latest development that came out of a meeting on Tuesday from the task team, comprising representatives from the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), the City and the Western Cape Mobility Department. In a joint statement, the task team said it had reconvened to address issues concerning the minibus taxi industry. “It is in this spirit, with open minds and hearts, that we got back to work, prioritising the interests of commuters. We deliberated on a revision of the terms of reference for the MBTTT, which will be shared for final inputs and signed by the end of this week,” it said.

Talks between the parties were postponed last week when Sanatco filed an urgent interdict application in the Western Cape High Court, accusing the City of breaching a peace agreement that ended the recent taxi strike by impounding taxis which were going off-route. Judge Derek Wille dismissed the application and made some of the terms that the parties had agreed to, an order of the court. This included that from August 11 to 25, the City and its officials would exercise discretion and only impound taxis without an operating licence, without a Professional Drivers Permit (PDP)/driver’s licence, or which were unroadworthy.