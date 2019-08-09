AN exhibition of visitors’ registers is available for viewing at Robben Island Museum’s Jetty 1 at the V&A Waterfront. This specific register includes Winnie Mandela’s visit to see Nelson Mandela on April 13, 1974. Photo: Supplied

“K**** R meid” was one of the most heart-wrenching and derogatory names that were used to address the wives, daughters, and sisters who visited their loved ones at Robben Island during political imprisonment. As the effects of apartheid continue to run deep from a societal perspective, the Robben Island Museum (RIM) will be paying homage to fierce South African females of the past, present, and future during the annual Imbokodo Lecture evening set to take place at Cape Town International Convention Centre on August 21.

At the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 1997, Joyce Sikhakhane Rankin’s testimony was one of countless sad testimonies of how women were indirectly and directly affected by the carefully orchestrated apartheid regime.

“A number of wives of political prisoners were either detained in jail several times,” Rankin said.

“Torture by mind-breaking itself develops paranoia and brings into dominance those destructive aspects of behaviour which, under normal circumstances, can be kept under control or done away with.

“As a result, detainees or prisoners are set against themselves, but also on each other,” Rankin said.

In recognising the women who stood the test of time, RIM’s Imbokodo Lecture series seeks to celebrate the social, cultural, and political achievements of women as a mark of respect for those who have sacrificed their lives and freedom for a just South Africa.

The lectures also aim to highlight the significant role played by women such as Sophie Williams-De Bruyn, Lilian Ngoyi, Helen Joseph, and Rahima Moosa, as they led the August 9, 1956 march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The brave act signalled the unified strength of women and led to the slogan, “Wathint’ Abafazi, Wathint’ Imbokodo” (you strike the women, you strike the rock).

The “fierce future females” will feature among others, Chelsea van Wyk, South Africa’s first female Audi master technician; Okhela Gampu, coordinator of operations at Zeitz Mocaa; Laurien Johannes, South Africa’s first female rugby coach; Suga, presenter of Heart FM’s drive time show; Tammy Langtry, the first female assistant curator of Zeitz Mocaa; and Candra Shanice, South Africa’s first female shipbuilder.

“We view the Imbokodo Lecture as an ideal platform to celebrate the historical female figures, who have brought us where we are today, and the women who are currently rising as role models.

“These women are showing us the way towards a society where women are equal to the men whom they work alongside every day,” said RIM spokesperson, Morongoa Ramaboa. Staff Writer