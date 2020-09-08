Imizamo Yethu residents in need of help after 200 shacks burn

Cape Town - About 200 shacks were destroyed in a fire in Imizamo Yethu at the weekend. The public has been urged to assist the residents with basic supplies. THE Kronendal Music Academy (KMA) is appealing for assistance to help students who were among hundreds of Imizamo Yethu residents who lost everything in a fire at the weekend. The fire ravaged hundreds of informal structures, leaving residents with nothing but the clothes on their backs. Approximately 200 structures were destroyed, affecting around 800 people. South Africa - Cape Town - 6 September 2020 - Tragedy struck in the early hours of this morning in Imizamo Yethu, Hout Bay, as hundreds of homes have been destroyed and thousands have been left homeless. The fire has been extinguished and fire and rescue remain on scene monitoring the situation. The fire began at 2.20 am on Sunday, September 6. The fire department has since extinguished the fire using around 10 pumps and 8 water tanks. A few firefighters were injured, but none requiring serious attention. The fire took hours to put out and has caused significant damage, although it’s unclear how many homes were burnt or if any residents were hurt at this time. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) KMA Director and founder Dwyn Griesel said: “Our little ones have lost everything, including their musical instruments, their school books and clothes. We appeal to all our supporters to please assist in their relief in any way they can.”

Councillor Roberto Quintas said the majority of those affected had stayed with families and friends for the night.

“We did suggest that they move to local halls, but due to the Covid-19 protocols that had to be observed, they could not. More than 200 kits have been issued to assist them in rebuilding their homes.

“It’s a devastating time for the community. These people have lost everything and it’s just a great sense of loss for everyone. We are just grateful that there were no fatalities or injuries reported,” he said.

Thula Thula Hout Bay, a non- governmental organisation (NPO) that represents all three demographic areas of Hout Bay, was on the ground since

Sunday registering all those affected in order to sort, pack and provide targeted relief.

Imizamo Yethu fire 4

Spokesperson Casey Dolan called on the public to assist the families with basic supplies.

“We understand that the people have nothing.

“They need food, clothing, nappies, toiletries and blankets.

“We would be grateful for any assistance we can get, especially during this time when a lot of people have lost their incomes due to the Covid19 pandemic,” she said.

Those who would like to assist the children from the Kronendal Music Academy can use the banking details below: Nedbank Hout Bay

Acc: 1676 042 490

REF: IY FIRE (plus your name)

To donate towards Thula Thula Hout Bay’s relief drive for the families, visit: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/ champion/ project/ imizamo- yethuhout-bay-fire-sunday-6th-s