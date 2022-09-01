Imtiaz Ahmed Fazel nominated for the position of inspector-general of intelligence

Cape Town - The Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence (JSCI) has nominated the Public Works and Infrastructure deputy director-general Imtiaz Ahmed Fazel for the position of the inspector-general of intelligence (IGI). This comes two months after the ANC failed to muster the two thirds majority for its preferred candidate Reverend Frank Chikane in June. The DA and the EFF had voted against Chikane’s nomination citing his closeness to the ANC and his age as reasons for not backing him. In June, Chikane obtained 232 votes, but was short by 35 of the minimum required votes despite the support form the smaller parties.

Committee chairperson Jerome Maake said the JSCI resolved by a simple majority of members present to nominate Imtiaz Ahmed Fazel for approval by the National Assembly for recommendation to the President Cyril Ramaphosa for his appointment as the Inspector-General of Intelligence. Maake said the approval of Fazel to take up the position required at least two-thirds in the National Assembly in terms of the Intelligence Services Oversight Act. “The President shall appoint an Inspector General of Intelligence, nominated by the Committee; and approved by the National Assembly by a resolution supported by at least two thirds of its members provided that if the nomination is not approved as required, the committee shall nominate another person,” he said.

If appointed, Fazel will replace IGI Setlhomamaru Isaac Dintwe, who left the position in March. Faizel and Dintwe were among the 10 shortlisted candidates interviewed for the position in February. The shortlisted candidates were interviewed on relevant areas regarding the role and functions of the Inspector-General of Intelligence, based on the Constitution, the Act, other relevant legislation and other matters such as the High-Level Review Panel report.

