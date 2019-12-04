On March 29, cyclists will take on the unique 75km route with the objective to uphold the memorialisation of the noble sacrifices people and activists of the past have made and to sustain the agenda for human rights awareness and activism.
However, the event also promises great fun and entertainment. Some of the landmarks will incorporate entertainment zones and sites for cheerleaders.
The route offers the best of both the coastal and the suburban interior regions of scenic beauty and the rich social history of Cape Town.
Human Rights Cycle Tour chairperson Mohamed Jaffer said: “As South Africans we know how our history has been when it comes to human rights. What we are trying to do with this event is to unify people from different backgrounds, religions and cultures, through sport.