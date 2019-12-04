Inaugural Human Rights Cycle Tour in Cape Town to honour heroes of past









Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The much-anticipated inaugural Human Rights Cycle Tour will see participants traverse major human rights memorials and landmarks, from the Cape Town Parade to the Castle of Good Hope, to the site of the Trojan Horse massacre in Athlone, among others, next year. On March 29, cyclists will take on the unique 75km route with the objective to uphold the memorialisation of the noble sacrifices people and activists of the past have made and to sustain the agenda for human rights awareness and activism. However, the event also promises great fun and entertainment. Some of the landmarks will incorporate entertainment zones and sites for cheerleaders. The route offers the best of both the coastal and the suburban interior regions of scenic beauty and the rich social history of Cape Town. Human Rights Cycle Tour chairperson Mohamed Jaffer said: “As South Africans we know how our history has been when it comes to human rights. What we are trying to do with this event is to unify people from different backgrounds, religions and cultures, through sport.

“We also raise funds for projects involved in uplifting mankind, and particularly human rights projects. Individuals, teams and families are able to enjoy the process of raising funds for various causes.”

The route offers both the coastal and the suburban interior regions of scenic beauty and the rich social history of the City.

This year, organisers have gone a step further by extending the event with the Jellybean Junior event on March 21 - a week ahead of the main event. The race is targeted at children between the ages of 3 and 12.

Crowds will be entertained by musicians and artists and will get to enjoy a variety of fare offered by food trucks.

“We are making the event family-friendly, bringing people together, creating a culture of unity. As much as we are remembering those who fought many battles in the past, we are celebrating how far we have come as a people.

"The route was designed to be practical for cyclists and encompass as many of the significant landmarks around the greater Cape Town area as possible – 75km is acceptable for an avid cyclist and achievable for a novice,” Jaffer said.

For more information on how to enter and other general queries, visit: www.humanrightscycletour.co.za or email: [email protected]

Cape Times