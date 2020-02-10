Cape Town – A review of City of Cape Town public transport impoundment statistics shows a monthly increase from 447 in 2018 to 527 in 2019, while there were a total of 593 impounds last month.
Traffic officers impounded 84 vehicles during operations in the last week, made 56 arrests (48 for drunk driving) and issued 3 262 fines for various transgressions, the City said in a statement on Monday.
The vehicle impounds included 59 sedan taxis and 25 minibuses, for operating without a valid operating license or operating in contravention of the conditions of their operating licence.
"We are constantly maligned for the perceived lack of enforcement around the public transport industry, but the statistics say otherwise.
"Impounding a vehicle is a time-consuming exercise and very often the vehicles are reclaimed on the same day," the City said.