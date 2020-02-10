Increase in number of vehicles being impounded in Cape Town









Picture: Supplied / City of Cape Town Cape Town – A review of City of Cape Town public transport impoundment statistics shows a monthly increase from 447 in 2018 to 527 in 2019, while there were a total of 593 impounds last month. Traffic officers impounded 84 vehicles during operations in the last week, made 56 arrests (48 for drunk driving) and issued 3 262 fines for various transgressions, the City said in a statement on Monday. The vehicle impounds included 59 sedan taxis and 25 minibuses, for operating without a valid operating license or operating in contravention of the conditions of their operating licence. "We are constantly maligned for the perceived lack of enforcement around the public transport industry, but the statistics say otherwise. "Impounding a vehicle is a time-consuming exercise and very often the vehicles are reclaimed on the same day," the City said.

"So the next best thing is to tighten legislation that will allow for the permanent impoundment of vehicles belonging to habitual offenders.

"The City has been lobbying for tougher sanctions, not just for the public transport sector, but all road users who insist on flouting the law.

"While some of it is within our remit, there are other aspects of the law that reside with other levels of government.

"But the reality is that no matter how much enforcement we continue doing, nothing will change unless there are real consequences for offenders," said the City’s Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.

In the last week, the City’s Metro Police Department made 31 arrests for driving under the influence and a further 21 arrests on various charges, including illegal possession of drugs and stolen goods, theft, domestic violence, etcetera, and issued 1 518 fines.

Cape Times