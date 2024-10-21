Increased security for Class of 2024

The Department of Basic Education’s preparations to administer the 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSCS) exams include working with police at some of the more than 900 high risk areas, and monitoring weather conditions amid warnings. This year 882 336 candidates - 727 121 full-time and 155 215 part-time -will write exams across the country.

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube said 16,400 pupils from private schools will undertake the Independent Examinations Board exams. The minister briefed the media on Sunday on the department’s state of readiness, saying it was all systems go ahead of the first paper, English, being written on Monday. “The setting, printing, and distribution of question papers have been completed, with a total of 162 quality-assured papers approved by Umalusi for this year's NSC exams.

“Taking lessons from previous instances of editing errors, the Department introduced additional quality gates for an extra layer of checks. In terms of security, the Department has taken extensive precautions to safeguard the integrity of the examination process. “We have completed audits of all storage facilities across the country to ensure they meet the required standards for secure handling of examination materials. All exam materials will be stored under strict conditions, and Provincial Education Departments (PEDs) have been quipped with Standard Operating Procedures to ensure the safe and secure handling of question papers from printing to distribution,” said Gwarube. Distribution trucks will be equipped with tracking systems to monitor their movements, and ensure that question papers reach exam centres on time and without compromise.

The exams will be administered in 6 334 public schools and 575 independent centres. About 70 part-time monitors have been deployed to oversee high-risk centres in efforts to prevent irregularities such as group copying or exam leaks. There were 987 high-risk areas, said DBE’s Director-General Mathanzima Mweli. These were areas where they previously picked up irregularities and those that were administering Grade 12 exams for the first time.

“We don’t have the background or history of credibility of the new centres hence they also fall under high risk. We will also be working with the National Joint Operations Committee (NatJocs), and the Provincial Joint Operations Committee (ProvJocs). We really regret what happened in Mpumalanga last year where candidates were barred from sitting for exams by community members who were protesting. “We encourage all communities to protect children from harm. “As I am part of the disaster management forum that deals with disasters in the country, we have been monitoring the weather. ““We are aware of the weather warnings and have been speaking with KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape officials about plans and alternatives. Authorities are on standby to assist,” he said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa sent well wishes to the 2024 matric class saying they were ready now to play back the knowledge they have acquired during the important years of their life. “You started out as the Grade 1 Class of 2012 and have succeeded to this point with the help of so many people around you who are supporting and applauding the work you have put in up to this point. “Be confident in what you know, believe in yourself and know that you are meant to succeed.

“These examinations are not an obstacle; they’re a gateway to your continued success and a new phase of your life in which the adventure of learning and the ability to share your knowledge with others never stops,” said Ramaphosa. South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) General secretary Mugwena Maluleke said the burden of pressure placed on the exams can be alleviated if the department allocated equal attention and resources across all grades. “A well-functioning system from foundation phase upwards would ensure smoother progress for all learners, including Grade 12s.

“Sadtu takes note of the preparations made by provincial education departments to ensure smooth running of the exams. “We urge them to tighten security measures to prevent any exam paper leaks or unprofessional conduct that could undermine the credibility of these exams. “At the same time, we call on learners to avoid engaging in any form of dishonesty, such as cheating, which could compromise their results,” said Maluleke.