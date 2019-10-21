Increasing number of cases of violence between pupils









File photo: Pexels Cape Town – In the wake of several violent incidents involving pupils at schools across the country, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has reported 52 incidents involving a knife at schools in the province this year. The latest incident saw a Grade 10 pupil at Waveren High School in Tulbagh end up in Worcester Hospital’s intensivecare unit (ICU) after he was stabbed last week. Cape Winelands provincial health spokesperson Sandra Maritz said: “The boy was treated at Worcester Hospital. He was moved from the ICU to a general ward on Thursday.” School governing body chairperson Gavin Buttress confirmed the teen was in a stable condition. “The boy is stabilised and he is doing well in the hospital,” said Buttress.

According to police, pupils were involved in a scuffle behind a building when a group of unknown suspects approached them and stabbed one of the pupils.

The victim was stabbed in his upper body.

“A case of assault with the purpose to inflict grievous bodily harm has been registered for investigation. Two suspects, aged 14, were arrested and released in the custody of their parents, and will appear in court on Thursday,” said police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond added: “The incident is being investigated in terms of further disciplinary action. Counselling support was provided to the learners of the school.”

Meanwhile, the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco), in the North West yesterday condemned the stabbing of a Grade 12 pupil at Kebonang Secondary School in Mmabatho, allegedly by another pupil, describing it as an “abhorrent and despicable act of violence”.

“Such a level of violence, that nearly robbed the victim of his life on the eve of matric exams, suggests that some pupils are not focused on the crucial task at hand, hence the alleged perpetrator resorted to outrageous criminality that has the potential to destroy his future,” Sanco North West chairperson Paul Sebegoe said.

At a Pietermaritzburg high school, a pupil also died after being stabbed last week, while five others were hospitalised.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said school violence was a matter of huge concern to the education system.

“Our main problem is pupil-on-pupil violence, which takes place inside the classroom, so the issue of security guards and the police is welcome, but the key challenge is what pupils do to each other,” Motshekga said.

The department has embarked on interventions aimed at addressing at-risk schools. These include considering pupil safety when planning school infrastructure, as well as the closure of taverns and liquor outlets in close proximity to schools.

This is done in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry, police, and the South African Local Government Association.

Cape Times