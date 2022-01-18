Independent Examinations Board gets green light to publish matric results

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) will continue with the tradition of using media platforms, including newspapers, to publish the results of its matric candidates, as they had received permission to do so. IEB results are expected to be published on Wednesday, a day after quality assurance examination board, Umalusi, announces the approval of the release of the 2021 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results on Tuesday.

The publication of matric exams on media platforms was drawn into the spotlight after the Department of Basic Education (DBE) made a decision to halt the practice, saying it would violate the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia). IEB spokesperson Teresa Settas said they had been publishing the NSC results in compliance with the requirements of Popia for years. “Only the results of learners who have opted in and have provided express permission for their results to be published on media platforms are released by the IEB,” said Settas.

The Information Regulator, which monitors and enforces compliance by public and private bodies, recently said officials had a duty to ensure that matrics received their results, and that all of them did so in an appropriate manner. Regulator Nomzamo Zondi, who said they were not aware that the IEB would publish the results on media platforms, explained there was no need for the IEB to engage them if they applied the provisions of Popia. “In instances where personal information related to results being disseminated, Popia would also require that the matriculants be advised of such an intention to disseminate the information and be advised of their right to object to such dissemination of information.” Zondi explained that once a matriculant or a competent adult acting on their behalf objected to the dissemination of their information, the dissemination platform had an obligation to ensure that such personal information was deleted.