Independent psychiatrist report finds Mafe unfit to stand trial for Parliament fire

In a second and independent psychiatrist report, accused Parliament arsonist and terrorist Zandile Christmas Mafe has been found unfit to stand trial. Mafe’s court case, in his absence, was heard briefly in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday, where his defence team confirmed the findings of the independent psychiatric assessment.

This comes after State-appointed specialists had made similar findings previously, which detailed that Mafe was unable to follow court proceedings and did not have a full appreciation of his wrongdoings. The matter has been postponed to September 1 for legal counsels to consult and explain to the judge how they proposed proceeding with the case. At Mafe’s previous court appearance, Judge Nathan Erasmus ordered that he not be held in the general population of a prison or any correctional facility, and that he be provided with the health and services he needs, given his medical condition.

He remains in custody at the hospital section of Pollsmoor Correctional Services facility until his next court appearance. Mafe faces charges of housebreaking with intent to commit arson, arson, terrorism, and theft after he was arrested for destroying the Old and New Assembly Building of Parliament between January 1 and January 2, 2022. For his 30-day evaluation at Fort Hare Hospital, Judge Erasmus ordered psychiatrists to enquire whether Mafe – because of mental illness and/or intellectual disability – was capable of understanding the court proceedings, to make a proper defence.