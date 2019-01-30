Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan Photo: Reuters

Cape Town – President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on being awarded the third-highest civilian award in India. “We congratulate Minister Pravin Gordhan on being awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in India, during Republic Day 2019 (celebrations).

"The award is given for ‘distinguished service of a high order without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex',” Ramaphosa said on social media.

India’s Home Affairs Ministry said that the Padma Awards were conferred in three categories - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The awards are given in various disciplines or fields of activities, including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service, etc.

Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on Republic Day, on January 26 every year.

Republic Day honours the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect - January 26, 1950 - replacing the Government of India Act with a democratic system of government and completing the country’s transition towards becoming an independent republic.

The Padma Awards are conferred on recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The nomination process is open to the public and self-nominations can be made.

This year the president of India approved the conferment of 112 Padma Awards, including one duo case (in a duo case, the award is counted as one).

The list comprises four Padma Vibhushan, 14 Padma Bhushan, of which Gordhan was one, and 94 Padma Shri Awards. Twenty-one of the awardees are women, and the list also includes 11 people from other countries, three posthumous awardees and one transgender person.

As of 2019, the Padma Bhushan award has been bestowed on 1 254 individuals.