Infant mortality rate halved in just 17 years









Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – In observing World Children’s Day yesterday, the Centre for Constitutional Rights highlighted progress made in reducing infant mortality, which declined from 56.5 per 1 000 children in 2002 to 22.1 in 2019. The mortality rate among children under the age of 5 dropped from 70 to 28.5 over the same period. Commemorated annually on November 20, World Children’s Day celebrates the adoption of the Declaration of the Rights of the Child by the UN General Assembly in 1959. It is also the date when the body adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) in 1989, making 2019 particularly special year as it marks 30 years of the CRC. The Centre for Constitutional Rights yesterday said it had noted the decline in infant mortality rates.

“In the last 30 years, monumental progress has been made in the arena of children’s rights across the world. Human rights advocacy has led to children living longer and having healthier lives, with better access to safe water and nutrition,” it said.

At the same time, and despite enormous milestones reached, far too many children were still exposed to heinous human rights abuses, the centre said.

“From female genital mutilation, human trafficking, child labour, child soldiers and famine, to poverty, hunger and poor or no access to education. As is usually the case, the poorest and most vulnerable in our society experience the worst of these human rights violations.”

According to the 2016 Optimus Study, conducted by the Centre for Justice and Crime Prevention and UCT’s Gender, Health and Justice Research Unit, 35.4% of children had experienced some form of sexual abuse by the age of 17.

This year’s crime statistics indicated that of the reported sexual assaults, 46.5% were committed against children and 1 014 children were murdered in the year 2018/2019.

“Perhaps the most important assurance for children in the Bill of Rights is the provision in section 28(2) that ‘a child’s best interests are of paramount importance in every matter concerning the child’.

“Clearly, we have a long way to go before our children’s best interests are advanced in practice. World Children’s Day provides us with a reminder of the enormous work that must still be done to ensure a secure and nurturing environment for all our children,” the Centre for Constitutional Rights said.

The UN said World Children’s Day offered every person an inspirational entry point to advocate, promote and celebrate children’s rights, translating into dialogues and actions that would help build a better world for children.

“Mothers and fathers, teachers, nurses and doctors, government leaders and civil society activists, religious and community elders, corporate moguls and media professionals, as well as young people and children themselves, can play an important part in making World Children’s Day relevant for their societies, communities and nations,” the UN said.

As part of yesterday’s commemoration, children gathered at Athlone Stadium where they played games, had fun and could simply be children.

The 350 children there were from 35 Early Childhood Development centres.

Organised by the City’s social development and early childhood development department, the event combined learning with play.

Mayco member for community services Zahid Badroodien said: “Teaching children about their rights and how they can protect themselves is meant to empower them so that they can identify when their rights are being abused.”

Cape Times