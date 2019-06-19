File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The SA Informal Traders Association (Saita) is fuming after being excluded from an informal traders’ stakeholder engagement session by the City’s urban management directorate. The engagement with Mayco member for urban management Grant Twigg was intended to address local traders’ issues and inform them of the upcoming by-law and policy review.

His department will invest R10 million in the development and formalisation of informal trading this year and next.

Saita acting president Rosheda Muller said the association was shocked to discover there was a budget as they had inquired about it and the City had remained tight-lipped.

“We heard there would be a meeting two days before it, but were told it was nothing major or important when we asked about it. We are shocked and upset because we also want to have an input on what the City could also focus on in their budget.

"We are not saying the City must do what we want but are saying we should be consulted because as traders we know what needs to be prioritised.”

Muller said that among the things the association wanted addressed was a decent trading environment, more opportunities provided when events took place, leadership training, safety and proper facilities with water, especially for female traders.

“We hope to be invited in the next engagement sessions as we heard that apparently they will continue over the next few weeks.”

Twigg said at the session that traders were also assisted with understanding the concept of the business precinct management programme, which aims to improve the management of selected pilot sites throughout the metropolitan area and to understand their role within this programme.

“The engagement sessions not only affirm the City of Cape Town’s commitment to drive area economic development but also creates the space for local entrepreneurs to succeed in our opportunity city.

"It gave me an opportunity to interact with and hear the voices of the traders prior to the upcoming informal economy summit that will be used as a platform for inputs on the existing policy and by-law,”said Twigg.

Tomorrow an informal economy summit would be held in which the informal traders would be comprehensively empowered and supported and also to assist local entrepreneurs in their business development.

