Initiative to boost Covid-hit tourism industry will aid 565 establishments

Nicola Daniels Cape Town - For a small business, a little goes a long way, and with the tourism industry hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, a visit from SA Tourism with new data capturing solutions and marketing material brought new hope to Garden Route B&B owner Simonia Bruiners. Through its business unit, the Tourism Grading Council of SA (TGCSA), the tourism body launched an initiative to support 565 graded establishments in the Covid-19 hot spot areas on Wednesday across the Garden Route, Nelson Mandela Bay and Sarah Baartman municipalities. The initiative includes an Automated Data Capturing Solution (ACDS) which will assist establishments with real-time registration of guests, sanitiser dispensers and information to create awareness around Covid-19 protocols. Bruiners, who owns Guest Lodge On The Edge in Tsitsikamma in the Garden Route, said they had 90% cancellations since the start of lockdown.

“When lockdown was announced, within two days, 90% of our occupancy rate was cancelled. Now with the beaches closed, we are seeing the same thing happen. While we are close to many activities like bungy jumping, hiking, river rafting, people want both the outdoor and the ocean, so now they are cancelling again. It is very tough, but we are just taking it one day at a time.

“From our side, we are making changes to our establishment to encourage guests to spend more time outside. We have a beautiful garden, where guests can pick strawberries, spinach. We’ve created outside seating areas to serve breakfast and upgraded our braai facilities to encourage guests to enjoy a meal outdoors.”

She said as a small business they had to save for everything they wanted to acquire, so they desperately needed the support. The Western Cape on Wednesday recorded 35 450 active Covid-19 infections with a total of 181 905 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 140 594 recoveries.

An additional 142 deaths were recorded between December 21 and 22, bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the province to 5 719.

The Garden Route District on Wednesday recorded 25 121 cases, with Knysna having 3 982 cases, and George 9 443.

SA Tourism chief executive Sisa Ntshona said the establishments needed support.

“Our graded establishments are on the front line of the pandemic as they welcome guests, both local and international to their establishments.

“They need to be equipped with the necessary tools to create awareness, and at the same time, ensure that safety protocols and compliance are adhered to.”

Walter Mazano, general manager at Port Elizabeth’s Isango Gate, said they had put several measures in place to accommodate guests during this trying time.

“What we have done is made sure we have sanitisers in each room and in public areas. We check guests temperature.

“In our restaurants, we are making sure there is enough space for each and everyone, and we are only providing wrapped cutlery on requests, we have taken off the tables,” said Mazana.

“This is usually our busiest time, but now that we are a hot spot area, we have had cancellation after cancellation.

“We are operating at 40% room capacity. End of year functions, dinners, all cancelled. It’s difficult.”

He said the scanner would be a huge help.

“It makes it so much easier for guests because they just scan the QR code and fill out their information on their phone, and then it is captured on our system. It saves time and eliminates the touching of paper and pens.”

