Injured Workers Action Group challenges Compensation Fund over payout woes

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town – The newly formed Injured Workers Action Group (IWAG) has challenged the Compensation Fund and the Department of Labour over reports that workers are having problems getting payouts. The group was formed last month after what it called a “collapse” of the fund. In an open letter, the group has called on Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi and Compensation Fund commissioner Vuyo Mafata to address their complaints. “The workers of South Africa need a compensation system that works, as is their right. The power and the responsibility is in your hands, minister. "Recall the words of President (Cyril) Ramaphosa in a previous State of the Nation address, Thuma Mina, ‘send me’.

"Workers across the length and breadth of South Africa are calling out to you for help, minister. Don’t let them down in their hour of need.”

In the letter, the group said that despite what was being told to the public, the Compensation Fund was dysfunctional and workers were suffering.

“No counter-arguments or deflections can change this devastating fact. Your new software system is failing the people of South Africa.

"This protracted dysfunctionality is having a direct impact on the lives of real workers who have been injured on duty across South Africa.

"The Compensation Fund’s own 2018/19 annual report quotes 632 adjudicated claims per day of injured workers - this excludes claims from the Federated Employers Mutual Assurance Company, from Rand Mutual Assurance, as well as those claims reported but not yet adjudicated.

“So we now have to consider the possibility that close to 150 000 workers would have needed to claim since September and that the vast majority would not have been able to do so.”

Ministry spokesperson Sabelo Mali referred requests for comment to Mafata, whose office had not responded to questions by deadline.

Cape Times