Inmates attack Correctional Services officials with self-made sharpened objects

Cape Town – Four Correctional Services officials were attacked by a group of inmates at the Drakenstein Correctional Centre who had made weapons out of sharpened objects.
Correctional Services Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed the incident on Wednesday.
“The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) can confirm a disturbing incident at Drakenstein Correctional Centre, Medium B, where five inmates stabbed four Correctional officials, using self-made sharpened objects.
“This incident happened during unlock time and minimum force had to be used in order to stop the attack,” Nxumalo said.
“All those involved were taken to hospital for treatment.”
He said the department was appalled by such incidents where inmates “show flagrant disrespect for the law and boastfully attack officials for iniquitous reasons”.
A full investigation is to be instituted.
Last month the department issued a stern warning to correctional centres that it would discipline those who possess and smuggle contraband at its facilities. The DCS expressed concern at the proliferation of cellphones and the smuggling of prohibited substances.
The department had said it would launch a full-scale investigation after a group of inmates allegedly became unruly and barricaded a sectional gate at the Boksburg Correctional Centre during a mandatory search operation by the department’s national task team.
Cape Times