Cape Town – It appears as if a fire which burnt vegetation on Lion's Head and Signal Hill was started by people cooking food on the mountain, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith says. Firefighters are continuing with mopping-up operations and monitoring possible flare-ups on Tuesday after battling on Sunday night to put out the main blaze that torched about 160 hectares of land between Signal Hill and Lion's Head, which comprises mainly fynbos.

At its peak, more than 70 firefighters, with about 20 firefighting vehicles, were on the scene battling the fire. There was no damage to property and the extent of the damage is undetermined at this stage.

During an inspection on Tuesday, Smith pointed out the spot where officials suspect the fire may have ignited, the SABC reported.

Cooking utensils were found at the scene, which is located just above Quarry Hill Road in Tamboerskloof, at the foot of Lion's Head.

The fire was burning less than 100 metres from residential properties in Tamboerskloof and on the other side of the mountain in Fresnaye on Sunday evening. One person sleeping on the mountain sustained 45 percent burn wounds to his body.