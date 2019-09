Inspiring Khayelitsha surfer needs financial help to represent country in US







Noluthando Makalima Photo: Facebook / Surf Emporium Muizenberg Cape Town – Khayelitsha surfer Noluthando Makalima, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, has been selected to represent South Africa at the 2019 International Surfing Association (ISA) World Adaptive Surfing Championships in California. But she needs to raise about R30 000 to make it a reality. The competition was created to give surfers with physical challenges an opportunity to compete and display their talents on a Paralympic style, world-class stage. Makalima is among 16 people selected by Surfing SA to represent the country. She recently won her first cap in the AS5 Women’s Division in Durban. The competition will take place early in December.

Makalima’s family survives on her monthly grant money.

“I was born with cerebral palsy and knew from an early age I was different to other children. I’ve been struggling to access public facilities like schools and libraries because most don’t cater for disabled people,”she said.

Makalima was introduced to surfing by a friend, Ayanda Joe, in 2014. The two were members of the Siyaphakama Development for the Disabled Association in Khayelitsha.

“At that time we did it for fun. I didn’t know it would take me this far, allowing me to see places and to get exercise. I’m sure he’s very happy to see me doing such wonderful work,” Makalima said.

She said she was nervous and excited for the competition, as people were expecting a lot from her.

“I’m also nervous because it’ll be my first time travelling overseas, and I’m the only black female in the group.

“That gives me the courage and strength to win the competition,” she said.

Surfing South Africa general manager Robin de Kock said selected team members were required to pay their own way to the event.

“Now that the team’s been announced, the hard work of raising the funds required to travel to the USA begins in earnest.

“Each team member is required to pay their own way and while Adaptive Surfing SA and the national body, Surfing SA, are hoping to assist with some of the expenses, each team member will be looking to raise about R30 000.

To donate towards Makalima’s trip, payment can be made to account number 1178191141, NedBank.

Cape Times