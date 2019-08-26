Lynette Volschenk Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – The man accused of dismembering a Bellville woman made his first appearance in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Monday. Members of SA Women Fight Back, who also held a similar protest outside court when Meghan Cremer's alleged killers appeared recently, held up placards outside the court and handed over a petition that asked for Kyle Ruiters, 24, not to be granted bail, TimesLive reported.

The group has obtained close to 10 000 signatures since the petition went live three days ago.

Ruiters, who lived a floor below the deceased Lynette Volschenk on the 9th floor of the Seesig flats in Loevenstein, was arrested on Thursday shortly after the 32-year-old woman's body was found in black bags.

A stoic Ruiters stared at the magistrate as a relative and supporters of the deceased hurled insults at him from the packed public gallery, EWN reported. The matter has been postponed to Monday for further investigation.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: "He will be kept at the Bellville police station cells to make it easier to consult with him."

The accused was allegedly found in Volschenk's flat by her work colleagues, who had gone to investigate why she hadn't turned up for work, with blood on his hands, repainting the walls, Die Burger reported.

A former Wynberg Boys' High pupil, Ruiters lived with his aunt, Theresa Ruiters, an advocate, who was also in court but was out of town at the time of the alleged crime.

Police said they had "found black bags containing the body of the deceased cut into pieces in another flat" on Thursday. The cause of her death is still unknown.

Netwerk24 reported that her head was found in a shopping bag in bushes nearby, while other pieces of her body were discovered in the accused's flat and Volschenk's.

Prosecutor Lulama Qunta confirmed that he had a fixed address, a clean record, no previous matters and no warrants of arrests against him, News24 reported. "The State will oppose his release on bail," Qunta said.

Ruiters' lawyer, Edward McCullum, said he had no objections to the postponement.