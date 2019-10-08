Oyisa was last seen at the Joodsekamp settlement on Saturday when she went with friends to a local shop, but never returned home. She was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.
The search for Oyisa started on Saturday night and intensified yesterday, with search parties in Joodsekamp settlement and neighbouring communities assisting.
Cheryl Britz of the Knysna Community Police Forums said Oyisa’s family were under a lot of strain but remained hopeful she would be found.
“Seeing so many forces on the ground, including neighbourhood watch and search-and-rescue teams assisting police, is giving them hope.