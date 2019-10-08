Intensified search for missing Knysna girl, 11









Oyisa Mgqwanci Photo: Supplied Cape Town – Police, residents and community members have mobilised a search for missing 11-year-old Oyisa Mgqwanci of Knysna, who disappeared at the weekend. Oyisa was last seen at the Joodsekamp settlement on Saturday when she went with friends to a local shop, but never returned home. She was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. The search for Oyisa started on Saturday night and intensified yesterday, with search parties in Joodsekamp settlement and neighbouring communities assisting. Cheryl Britz of the Knysna Community Police Forums said Oyisa’s family were under a lot of strain but remained hopeful she would be found. “Seeing so many forces on the ground, including neighbourhood watch and search-and-rescue teams assisting police, is giving them hope.

“We’re praying to find her soon, safe and unharmed. ‘We’ll continue to use all the resources available to us to continue and intensify the search,” said Britz.

The George Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual offences unit has appealed to the public for any information to assist them in tracing Oyisa.

Anyone with information can contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Ludwe Dlambulo, at 082 335 1200 or 044 302 6677.

Alternatively anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line 32211.

Meanwhile, two teenagers have died in separate violent attacks in Mossel Bay.

In the first incident, 17-year-old Michaela Booysen died on Sunday morning after being struck on the head with an object by suspects who tried to rob her and a friend. The suspects fled with her branded shoes.

In the second incident, a 16-year-old pupil died in hospital after being stabbed several times at school on Monday.

Cape Times