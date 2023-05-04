Cape Town – Firefighters in the province were hailed for putting their lives on the line on a daily basis, on International Firefighters Day. International Firefighters Day, commemorated on Thursday, recognises the dedication that firefighters show and remembers those who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty.

Local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell, thanked all firefighters for the important work they do to keep communities safe. “The 4th of May is International Firefighters’ Day, and it is an opportunity for all of us to show our appreciation to these essential frontline men and women.” He said the province has 1 650 professional fire fighters and approximately 450 volunteers who serve at 96 fire stations in the province.

“We had a busy fire season this past summer, and last year provincial firefighters were part of the various teams from the Western Cape that supported rescue operations after the devastating floods in KwaZulu Natal. “All these operations were characterised by excellent teamwork between different firefighting units. Our brave and dedicated firefighters put their own lives on the line so the rest of us can be safe,” he said. Cape Winelands District Municipality executive mayor, Dr Elna von Schlicht also pledged support to the men and women who work tirelessly to put out fires and ensure that all are safe.