Kite flyers will converge in Muizenberg for the 25th Cape Town International Kite Festival this weekend. Photo: Phando Jikelo / African News Agency (ANA)
Kite flyers will converge in Muizenberg for the 25th Cape Town International Kite Festival this weekend. Photo: Phando Jikelo / African News Agency (ANA)
Cape Town – Some of the world’s most spectacular kites will fly at the Cape Town International Kite Festival in Muizenberg this weekend.

“Let Hope Fly” takes flight tomorrow and Sunday in support of Cape Mental Health.

It’s the 25th edition of the flying fiesta, with kite flyers from Bulgaria, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Turkey and the UK coming to fly their creations.

Cape Mental Health director and World Federation for Mental Health president-elect Dr Ingrid Daniels said that with self-harm and suicide rates on the rise, the festival was intended to share a message of hope and encouragement.

“Just as kiters use a line to keep hold of their kites, hope can be the line to life. Sometimes you may find hope inside yourself; at other times it may need to come from a friend, a loved one or a professional. 

"The important thing is to hold on and not let go,” Daniels said.

Video: Tracey Adams / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Mental Health provides free mental health services to children and adults, reaching more than 21 000 people every year through 22 programmes and projects.

The event takes place at the Zandvlei Nature Reserve, Muizenberg, on the corner of The Row street and Axminster Road, from 10am to 6pm.

Tickets are available on Quicket or at the gate, and cost R40 per person and R15 for children (12 years and younger).

Cape Times