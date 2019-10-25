To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Cape Town – Some of the world’s most spectacular kites will fly at the Cape Town International Kite Festival in Muizenberg this weekend. “Let Hope Fly” takes flight tomorrow and Sunday in support of Cape Mental Health.

It’s the 25th edition of the flying fiesta, with kite flyers from Bulgaria, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Turkey and the UK coming to fly their creations.

Cape Mental Health director and World Federation for Mental Health president-elect Dr Ingrid Daniels said that with self-harm and suicide rates on the rise, the festival was intended to share a message of hope and encouragement.

“Just as kiters use a line to keep hold of their kites, hope can be the line to life. Sometimes you may find hope inside yourself; at other times it may need to come from a friend, a loved one or a professional.