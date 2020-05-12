International Nurses Day: 'We need for people to appreciate us' amid Covid-19 crisis

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Nurses around the world will be commemorated for their selfless work today, but for some, the day has been tainted by the Covid-19 pandemic. International Nurses Day is celebrated globally every May 12 - the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth. A trauma nurse and member of Groote Schuur Hospital’s committee that organises events for the day, Sister Carmen Miller, said morale was low. “It’s still hectic we are testing and screening more and more patients and the staff are feeling it now. Their morale is low and they are concerned and worried. Most of them don’t even remember that it’s International Nurses Day,” Miller said. Sister Carmen Miller Picture: African News Agency (ANA) They usually have a programme of events for the day, which includes giving staff lunch, she said. “We usually get an artist to come to sing for them, or a comedian to come to do a show. "We started planning the programme last year, but because of the virus we aren’t able to do any of those things. It will just be another normal day,” she said. They would love to be able to give nurses gifts as they deserve to be treated, Miller said.

“In the morning, when I asked some of them what day it is tomorrow, they said it’s Tuesday, and when I said it was Florence Nightingale’s birthday, they looked at me like ‘that is not important’ and ‘she is not here to help us’. But we need to thank them for their contribution they make to society.”

Sister Sophia Williams, who has worked as a children’s nurse for 35 years, said having former patients stop her on the street to say thank you always makes her feel appreciated.

Sister Sophia Williams Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

“We need for people to appreciate us because you sometimes just get the negative part and we are grateful when they appreciate us,” she said.

Williams said she prefers working with children and still keeps in contact with some of the patients and their families. “One thing that has stuck with me was that we were one of the first hospitals in the country to give children ARVs for HIV.

"They were sponsored by overseas companies, and the first child who died stuck with me. I am still in contact with his family he would have been an adult now.”

Theatre nurse Daniel Eksteen said nurses play a big part in a patient’s hospital stay and make the biggest impact.

“It is not for the faint-hearted. It can be overwhelming psychologically, and you have to learn to be thick-skinned. It is not always rainbows and sunshine,” he said. He was privileged to be able to work for people and help them get better, he said.

More men were entering the field.

“There is still the stereotype that it is a female job, but there is a need for male nurses as they are a bit stronger physically, especially when it comes to moving bigger patients in theatre.”

Cape Times