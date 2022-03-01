Invasive wasp breakout in Cape Town suburbs has City abuzz with teams to control them

CAPE TOWN - An invasive wasp breakout in the suburbs has prompted the City of Cape Town to make additional teams available to remove hives. The City’s invasive species unit said given the significant increase in wasp reports, it has assigned four additional teams to shorten the turnaround time for call-out requests.

These teams will be operational by Friday, March 4, if all goes as planned. “The City has a special online reporting tool where residents can report wasp sightings. “I urge residents to please sign up and report the sightings of these invasive wasps so that we can take action,” said deputy mayor and Mayco member for spatial planning and environment, Eddie Andrews.

“This service is free of charge. However, those who cannot wait for the City’s operations team can also make use of a professional service provider. “We are trying our best to improve our turnaround time and this is why we have doubled the number of teams working across the metropole. Each team will respond to reports on a first-come-first-served basis, which is assembled from reports received on our reporting tool.” Over the past few months, with the warmer summer temperatures, the City has been battling with an invasion of yellow and black insects commonly known as the German Wasp (Vespula germanica) and European Paper Wasp (Polistes dominula).

The wasps emerge in the early summer, with numbers increasing steadily well into autumn. European Paper Wasp (Polistes dominula) Known for their aggressive behaviour and venomous sting, these invasive wasps frequently spoil outdoor activities and are harmful to the natural ecosystems. Coupled with the fact that they are omnivores with a broad diet – honeydew, nectar, other insects and spiders, vertebrates and carrion – they are very adaptable and can exploit whatever food source becomes available. In short, they are excellent foragers and resilient insects, which makes them extremely challenging to control and extirpate.

How to report: · Sign up for the Spotter Network at www.capetowninvasives.org.za · Log your sighting on the Spotter Network

· Log the date and the locality, or specific location, of the invasive wasp sighting · The Invasive Species Unit has operational teams that will assist on a first-come-first serve basis · Or phone 021 444 9835