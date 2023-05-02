Inverdoorn reserve ranger killed by elephant

Cape Town - An investigation is under way after a Karoo-based private game reserve confirmed one of its game rangers was killed by an elephant on Monday. In a statement, the Inverdoorn Private Game Reserve confirmed the tragic death of one of its staff members after he was injured by the elephant that became part of the reserve 15 years ago.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the tragic death of one of our staff members at Inverdoorn Private Game Reserve. “On May 1, Kabelo Botha Mashao was fatally injured by an elephant that had been introduced at Inverdoorn approximately 15 years ago,” Inverdoorn Private Game Reserve said. “We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Mashao family, his friends and co-workers during this difficult time. We are providing support to our staff and all those affected by this terrible loss. The safety and well-being of our staff, guests and wildlife is of the utmost importance to us.”