Investigation launched as racist social media posts stun Westerford High School

Cape Town - Westerford High School is investigating the source of racist posts on social media purporting to come from a pupil at the Rondebosch school.

The account, under the name Grade8a_2023, posted images of black slaves and tagged some pupils at the school, with a caption reading: “I found your family”. Among other posts is a picture of a Khoisan person accompanied by a caption identifying the person as a teacher at the school. Another image of black slaves chained at the hands and neck is captioned, “who wishes all these black people could leave our classes and go back to where they came from”. In a statement, the school said it was aware of the matter.

The statement said: “In view of the fact that the posts seem to have originated from within the Grade 8 group and have affected the grade significantly, all Grade 8s must be at school (Friday) from 9am to 10.30am; they are to meet in the Noel Taylor Hall to be addressed by staff, in-house counsellors and counsellors from outside of the school. “They will be free to leave at the end of this session but are welcome to stay longer should they wish to receive further counselling.” Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the school was investigating the source of the posts.

“It does not come from an official school account. It is unclear if the account was hacked or if it did originate from a learner at the school. Learners in the class have also questioned who had created the discriminatory content. The posts came from one source.” Hammond said the school held a meeting with Grade 8 pupils on Thursday and provided counselling for those who felt affected and traumatised. “A session was also held with other learners and parents who wanted more information. The school will continue to provide counselling over the next while. “The school has condemned the comments made and has distanced itself from the content.”

Hammond said if the account was hacked, then the school would need to consider what action could be taken against the perpetrator. If a pupil was involved, disciplinary action would be instituted. Westerford High School in Cape Town... These kids learnt this from their parents... What did we do to white people that we are hated this much? pic.twitter.com/FFlT71XAO1 — Ashley Filtane (@AshPiet) June 7, 2023 “The school does not tolerate any form of discrimination and will proceed with disciplinary action in terms of the code of conduct.”

South African Human Rights Commission commissioner Andre Gaum said they were concerned. “We are very disturbed by the incident. The school said that it is investigating the incident and the commission will await the outcomes of that investigation,” he said.