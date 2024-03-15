Investigations into the disappearance of two Fish Hoek sisters continue, say police

Western Cape police have confirmed that investigations into the whereabouts of two Fish Hoek sisters, aged 5 and 6, are ongoing. This comes after the children’s father approached the authorities for assistance when their mother allegedly broke his contact with the children and removed them from school, in contravention of a court order.

The parents are currently involved in a custody dispute in the Western Cape High Court. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said: “Kindly be advised that the matter you are referring to is still under investigation. “There are no new developments to report at this stage.”

The court order, seen by the “Cape Times” and dated October last year, states that the mother has to return the children to their respective schools and facilitate contact between the father and the children, pending the outcome of a forensic assessment to investigate the children’s best interests insofar as it relates to the issue of schooling, residency and care and contact. According to the children’s grandmother, the last sighting of the children was when they, together with the mother, who is pregnant, and her boyfriend allegedly boarded a bus at Braamfontein’s Park Station on February 8. A bus driver had allegedly identified them and said he dropped them in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. However, the family said they were not certain of their whereabouts now. The father, who is based in Johannesburg, said he spoke to his daughters every day at 5.30pm via video call and when this stopped, he became concerned.

“I did everything I could to reach them. Then I approached my attorneys for advice. “I want my girls to go back to their respective schools so they can have stability in their lives. I want the relationship with my girls reinstated ... I want them to be happy and safe,” he said. Western Cape Missing Persons Unit founder Candice van der Rheede said these types of cases were not like the usual missing person cases they dealt with, but they had so far dealt with three for the year and five cases last year.

“When there is a court order, you cannot go against it – then you are in contravention. “However, these matters are sensitive – in some of the cases the parent does come home. Then you can liaise with the parent in the best interest of the children.” Anyone with information can call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.