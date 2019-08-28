Mushfiq Daniels Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – The family of Mushfiq Daniels, who went missing in Vietnam about two months ago, are in the process of hiring a private investigator to help in the search for him. The 28-year-old Daniels was last seen on July 5 in Phu Nhuan, Ho Chi Minh City (formerly Saigon), where he worked as an English teacher.

The SABC reported on Wednesday his mother Faheema, who is in Vietnam to assist in the search, said: "We are looking at a private investigation at the moment. So we are still at the process, just to speed things up."

She said local police have told her that her son is still in the country.

"By this point now, it is taking its toll on me and I feel helpless, like I need to do more. I feel very helpless at this point and very frustrated because there's nothing more that I can do," said Faheema.

Recent reports and rumours about her son's safety and condition, including alleged involvement in organ trafficking, cults and drugs, had caused her to fall ill and suffer a mild heart attack.

“I have hope and I know he is still alive and he is out there. He is a good child. To go through all of this is upsetting, it's like a circus, but a child's life is at stake,” she said last week.

Family members continued to search for her son on foot, she said.

“So far, they have come up with nothing. It is not easy with the language barrier, people are not helpful at all and it is making it extra hard.

"Places are not close together like in Cape Town. You have to use a motorbike for transport and it is taking a toll on my health.”

The South African embassy is giving the Daniels family weekly updates and support in the search operation.

There has been no sign of another South African missing in Vietnam, John Bothma, 22, who hails from Roodepoort, Gauteng, since May 18. He was also teaching English in the country.